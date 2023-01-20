 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supertech twin tower demolition: Noida Authority to conduct fresh sound test as residents complain of noise

Ashish Mishra
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

The work to remove the debris has been stalled after residents of the area protested against the noise and dust pollution

The delay in debris removal was due to work being shut for on account of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control the spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR, Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, told Moneycontrol.

The Noida Authority has decided to conduct a fresh test of sound levels following complaints of noise pollution in the area around the Supertech Twin Towers demolition site from where debris is being removed, officials told Moneycontrol on January 20.

According to officials, the survey of sound levels is likely to begin next week when work will start on the site where the two buildings once stood in Sector 93A of Noida on a temporary basis, so that noise levels remain in check.

“Further testing of sound levels will be done in the region. It will be done when the work is underway,” a senior Noida Authority official said.

Sound levels will be tested at three levels—first in the basement where the work of breaking the raft is being done, second in the outer space of the demolition site and then inside the houses of residents of nearby towers.

“Depending on the results, any future course of action will be decided,” the official said.

The comments come after officials met the residents of the area and the representatives of Edifice Engineering, the company which is overseeing the debris removal, during the day.

