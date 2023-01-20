Supertech twin tower demolition: Noida Authority to conduct fresh sound test as residents complain of noise

The Noida Authority has decided to conduct a fresh test of sound levels following complaints of noise pollution in the area around the Supertech Twin Towers demolition site from where debris is being removed, officials told Moneycontrol on January 20.

According to officials, the survey of sound levels is likely to begin next week when work will start on the site where the two buildings once stood in Sector 93A of Noida on a temporary basis, so that noise levels remain in check.

“Further testing of sound levels will be done in the region. It will be done when the work is underway,” a senior Noida Authority official said.

Sound levels will be tested at three levels—first in the basement where the work of breaking the raft is being done, second in the outer space of the demolition site and then inside the houses of residents of nearby towers.

“Depending on the results, any future course of action will be decided,” the official said.

The comments come after officials met the residents of the area and the representatives of Edifice Engineering, the company which is overseeing the debris removal, during the day.

The official said based on the outcome of the tests, it would be decided whether to reduce the number of machines to carry out the work, which remains suspended. Earlier, five breaker machines were at work but the number was reduced to three and after that the work was stalled following protests by residents. Utkarsh Mehta of Edifice Engineering said he was yet to be apprised of any such directions by the authority. Udaybhan Singh Teotia, president of Emerald Court Resident Welfare Association, said, “Noise pollution and dust are the main concerns of the residents of the society. We want the work to remain stopped. The authorities should fill the dug up portion using the debris and construct the road connecting Aster 2 and Aster 3 towers.” In December, a study was conducted area by the Central Building Research Institute, which said noise pollution was higher than permissible limits. On August 28, the nearly 100-metre structures, taller than Qutub Minar, were demolished within seconds by implosion on the orders of the Supreme Court over illegal construction. Also Read: Supertech Twin Towers reduced to rubble in nine seconds using controlled implosion

Ashish Mishra

