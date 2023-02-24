 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noise levels around demolished Supertech Twin Towers exceed limits

Ashish Mishra
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

The Noida Authority may reduce the number of machines clearing the debris at the site to cut noise pollution.

Sound levels at the site of the demolished Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, where the debris is still being cleared, were found to be above permissible limits, validating complaints of residents in the neighbourhood, people familiar with the matter said.

The Noida Authority conducted sound level tests in three zones – at the site, around the demolition site, and inside the houses of the residents of nearby buildings – following the complaints, the people said.

“Sound tests were conducted three-four days back to check noise pollution levels. During the fresh tests, noise levels were found to be higher than the permissible limits,” one person told Moneycontrol. The authority will decide whether to reduce the number of machines to keep the noise within limits.

The two almost 100-metre towers, taller than the Qutub Minar, were demolished on August 28 on the Supreme Court’s orders over illegal construction. The original deadline for clearing the debris was November 28, 2022, which was extended by 45 days.