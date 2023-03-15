 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHAI plans to award 1,000-1,500 km of projects under BOT model in 2023-24

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

In the current financial year, NHAI had initially planned to award 600-1,000 km highway stretches through the BOT model and managed to award projects of around 650 km, an NHAI official said.

After seeing renewed interest from private players for build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is looking to come out with more tenders for around 1,500-2,000 km of roads in 2023-24, multiple government officials said.

"NHAI plans to offer around two highway upgradation projects to private players using the BOT model in every quarter in 2023-24," a government official said.

He added that NHAI will also soon amend the bidding norms to attract more private participation in BOT projects.

"NHAI may look to provide a minimum toll revenue guarantee to make it easier for contractors to bid for BOT projects," the official said.

