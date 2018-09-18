App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal MF suspends subscription in ultra-short term fund

The processing of registration under systematic investment plans and other pre-registered investments in the scheme will also be suspended

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has suspended all subscriptions and additional switch-ins under Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

The fund house also notified that the processing of registration under systematic investment plans and other pre-registered investments in the scheme will also be suspended.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:04 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.