Motilal Oswal MF suspends subscription in ultra-short term fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has suspended all subscriptions and additional switch-ins under Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.
The fund house also notified that the processing of registration under systematic investment plans and other pre-registered investments in the scheme will also be suspended.All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:04 pm