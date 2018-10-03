App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Invesco Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for equity savings fund

The open-ended scheme will invest 25-75 percent of its asset in derivatives including index futures, stock futures, index options and stock options

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Invesco Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch Invesco India Equity Savings Fund, according to the draft offer document on SEBI’s website.

The open-ended scheme will invest 25-75 percent of its asset in derivatives including index futures, stock futures, index options and stock options, among others. The fund will also deploy 15-40 percent of its corpus in equities and 10-35 percent in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter
* Exit load: 1 percent if units are redeemed or switched-out on or before one year from the date of allotment
* Performance benchmark: NIFTY Equity Savings Index* Fund managers: Taher Badshah, Amit Ganatra, Krishna Cheemalapati, and NeeleshDhamnaskar
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 09:25 am

tags #Business #Invesco Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.