MP inks MoU with Bharat Financial for animal healthcare plan

The Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department has signed an MoU with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) to roll out an animal healthcare programme.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Antar Singh Arya and BFIL CEO and MD Geoff Woolley and other top officials here last evening.

The programme, 'Pashu Dhan Sanjeevani - 1962' is said to be the first of its kind initiative by any state government in the country.

Under the programme, animal owners can avail a range of veterinary services by dialling a toll-free helpline number 1962, a release issued on the occasion said.

Veterinary services, including emergency treatment, on -demand artificial insemination, vaccination and deworming will be provided at the doorstep of farmers, it said.

The programme will help farmers who earlier faced difficulty in bringing cattle to health centres, the release said.

The IT ecosystem for the initiative has been developed by BFIL.

The service delivery process will be monitored through the 'Bharat Sanjeevani' software and a mobile app specially developed for doctors, veterinary field officers and artificial insemination technicians, the release added.