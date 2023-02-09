 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Adani crisis continues: Norway wealth fund says it has sold its stakes in group

Norway's $1.35-trillion sovereign wealth fund said on February 9 that it has in recent weeks divested virtually all its remaining shares in companies belonging to the embattled Adani Group. "We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks," Christopher Wright, the fund's head of ESG risk monitoring, told a news conference.

