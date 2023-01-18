 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IndusInd Bank beats Street forecast, Q3 net zooms 58% to Rs 1,963 crore

IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore, beating street expectations by a mile.

Read here to know more

Tejasvi Surya was the passenger who opened IndiGo emergency door, confirms Aviation Minister

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 18 confirmed that BJP MP Tejaswi Surya was the passenger involved in the IndiGo emergency gate opening case. Reports earlier had suggested that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month and the aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli. The gate was opened while the aircraft was on the ground, Scindia said, adding that Surya accidentally opened the emergency gate and reported it to the cabin crew.