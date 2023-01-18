Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IndusInd Bank beats Street forecast, Q3 net zooms 58% to Rs 1,963 crore

IndusInd Bank on January 18 reported 58 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 to Rs 1,963.54 crore, beating street expectations by a mile.

Read here to know more

Tejasvi Surya was the passenger who opened IndiGo emergency door, confirms Aviation Minister

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 18 confirmed that BJP MP Tejaswi Surya was the passenger involved in the IndiGo emergency gate opening case. Reports earlier had suggested that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month and the aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli. The gate was opened while the aircraft was on the ground, Scindia said, adding that Surya accidentally opened the emergency gate and reported it to the cabin crew.

Adani Enterprises to float Rs 20,000-crore FPO on Jan 27; allocate 50% to capex funding The Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public issue of Adani Enterprises Ltd will open on January 27 and close on January 31, while bidding by anchor investors will start on January 25, according to the company's red herring prospectus. What's the recipe for India's fast economic growth? Raghuram Rajan shares his insights at WEF, Davos Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said India should use its G20 presidency to push for greater openness towards service exports. He cautioned against too much investments happening globally in chip making which could lead to a glut. Rajan also highlighted potential risks for India's economy as China opens up. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rajan said that one of the areas that can be beneficial for India to boost growth are more services exports. Davos 2023 | IBM can help in replicating India Stack model for emerging economies, says Arvind Krishna The model of India Stack, the moniker for a set of open APIs and digital public goods developed in India, can be replicated in other emerging economies by IBM, said Arvind Krishna, the chief executive officer of the global tech giant, at the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 18. Budget 2023: PLI-like scheme to fix India's job woes? What CII president Sanjiv Bajaj thinks "We think the PLI schemes have been very positive. Extending that and adding a few sectors towards what we suggest is an employment-linked incentive scheme for sectors like logistics and tourism which take a lot of people. This can provide a great fillip," CII President Sanjiv Bajaj said during a panel discussion hosted by CNBC-TV18 at WEF in Davos. Samsung spars with India over $110 million production incentives The smartphone giant's India unit is seeking just under 9 billion rupees ($110 million) in incentives for the fiscal year through March 2021, people familiar with the matter said. But the government is only willing to give the South Korean firm 1.65 billion rupees unless it can provide more information and documents to support its claim, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn't public.

Moneycontrol News

