Tejasvi Surya was the passenger who opened IndiGo emergency door, confirms Aviation Minister

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 18 confirmed that BJP MP Tejaswi Surya was the passenger involved in IndiGo emergency gate opening case.

Reports earlier had suggested that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month and the aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli.

The gate was opened while the aircraft was on the ground, Scindia said, adding that Surya accidentally opened the emergency gate and reported it to the cabin crew.

Further, the aviation minister also added that the MP has apologised for the incident and for the delay caused before the flight took off. "All safety protocol was insured after the incident and the flight took off only after all security protocols was followed," he further stated.

Scindia's clarifications come after Congress targeted Surya, amid reports that the passenger, who accidentally opened the emergency exit of the plane was the BJP Yuva Morcha chief. The Opposition had also questioned as to why the government hid the incident so long. Neither Surya nor his office have reacted to the allegations till now.

Taking a jibe on the BJP MP, Karnataka Comgress had stated, "Tejasvi Surya is an example of what will happen if children playing games are given the proprietorship. An act of children's mischief by trying to open the emergency exit door of the plane has come to light. Why prank with the lives of passengers?"

"What was the MP's intention? What plans were there to create a disaster? Why was he transferred to the back seat after apologising?," the Congress had asked.

Meanwhile, in its statement, the aviation regulator had noted, “A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger immediately apologised for their action.”

“As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure”, the statement further said.

The incident is the latest in a slew of cases involving unruly passengers that have come to light this month.

Following these incidents, the DGCA issued an advisory warning airlines that non-compliance with regulations on handling unruly passengers would invite enforcement actions.