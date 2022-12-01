 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Dec 01, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST

November GST collections at Rs 1.46 lakh crore, down 3.9% from October

India collected Rs 1.46 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November, the finance ministry said on December 1. At Rs 1.46 lakh crore, the GST collections for November are up 10.9 percent compared to the same month last year, but 3.9 percent lower from October.

SoftBank to sell 5% stake in Policybazaar via block deal tomorrow
SoftBank is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in Policybazaar via a block deal on December 2, CNBC Awaaz reported on December 1, citing sources. The stake that would be offloaded would be worth Rs 1,000 crore, the report said. The block deal, as per the report, is likely to be at a 5 percent discount to its closing price of December 1.

Govt cuts windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports
The Central government on December 1 said that it has further cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification.

Yes Bank gets conditional approval from RBI for planned stake sale to Carlyle, Advent
Private sector lender Yes Bank said on December 1 that its planned stake sale to Carlyle Group and Advent International has received conditional approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Both the Carlyle Group and Advent are to acquire 10 percent stake each in the private sector lender, with both investing money into the bank against 184.8 crore equity shares and Rs 128.37 crore warrants each.