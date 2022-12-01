November GST collections at Rs 1.46 lakh crore, down 3.9% from October

Representative image

India collected Rs 1.46 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November, the finance ministry said on December 1.

At Rs 1.46 lakh crore, the GST collections for November are up 10.9 percent compared to the same month last year, but 3.9 percent lower from October.

The gross GST collection was Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October 2022 and Rs 1.32 lakh crore in November 2021.

Despite the fall in GST collections in November, they have now exceeded Rs 1.40 lakh crore for nine months in a row.

Source: Ministry of Finance

In November, Central GST was Rs 25,681 crore, while State GST was Rs 32,651 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 77,103 crore and cess was Rs 10,433 crore.

The government settled Rs 33,997 crore to Central GST and Rs 28,538 crore to State GST from Integrated GST. As such, post settlement, the total revenue of the Centre and the states in November was Rs 59,678 crore and Rs 61,189 crore, respectively.