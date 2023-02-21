Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Read more here.
Today
Odisha Assembly’s Budget Session to commence
Adani cement plants in Himachal end deadlock, to reopen
OnePlus 11R pre-order starts in India Tomorrow Delhi Mayor Elections to be held after multiple postpones
FinMin to meet heads of banks to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs
Russia's military history expo to launch in Russian House, Chennai
Today
Odisha Assembly’s Budget Session to commence
Billionaire Gautam Adani has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, as his business empire looks to preserve cash amid criticism from a US short-seller. Read more here.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, as his business empire looks to preserve cash amid criticism from a US short-seller. Read more here.
Last week, a friend's father asked for help with his individual health insurance claim. He needed to have a knee replacement surgery and the insurance company (TPA or third-party administrator) wanted to see copies of his policy from when he first bought it. But he didn't have any records from more than a year ago and was hence having trouble. Read more here.
Last week, a friend's father asked for help with his individual health insurance claim. He needed to have a knee replacement surgery and the insurance company (TPA or third-party administrator) wanted to see copies of his policy from when he first bought it. But he didn't have any records from more than a year ago and was hence having trouble. Read more here.
Automotive company Tata Motors has appointed Rajan Amba as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, according to a report by Economic Times Auto. Amba also holds the position of Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Read more here.
Automotive company Tata Motors has appointed Rajan Amba as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, according to a report by Economic Times Auto. Amba also holds the position of Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Read more here.
The feature is meant to allow users to multitask during a video call. It allows you to minimize your call window, and access other apps during the call. Your call will be placed at the bottom corner of the screen, in a small floating window, that can be full screen again by tapping on it. Read more here.
The feature is meant to allow users to multitask during a video call. It allows you to minimize your call window, and access other apps during the call. Your call will be placed at the bottom corner of the screen, in a small floating window, that can be full screen again by tapping on it. Read more here.
Priyanka Chopra reportedly offered VIP seats to a cancer patient and her daughter during the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday. The act of kindness has been winning hearts on the internet especially after the daughter took to Twitter to narrate the tale and thank the actor for the gesture. Read more here.
Priyanka Chopra reportedly offered VIP seats to a cancer patient and her daughter during the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday. The act of kindness has been winning hearts on the internet especially after the daughter took to Twitter to narrate the tale and thank the actor for the gesture. Read more here.