Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF bet big on these smallcap stocks. Do you own any?

Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Read more here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today Odisha Assembly’s Budget Session to commence
Adani cement plants in Himachal end deadlock, to reopen
OnePlus 11R pre-order starts in India Tomorrow Delhi Mayor Elections to be held after multiple postpones
FinMin to meet heads of banks to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs
Russia's military history expo to launch in Russian House, Chennai

Big Story
Adani decides against bid for stake in power trader PTC

Billionaire Gautam Adani has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, as his business empire looks to preserve cash amid criticism from a US short-seller. Read more here.

Your Money
Why the claim experience differs between individual and group health plans

Last week, a friend's father asked for help with his individual health insurance claim. He needed to have a knee replacement surgery and the insurance company (TPA or third-party administrator) wanted to see copies of his policy from when he first bought it. But he didn't have any records from more than a year ago and was hence having trouble. Read more here. 

Auto
Tata Motors Vice President Rajan Amba to take over as the new MD of Jaguar Land Rover India

Automotive company Tata Motors has appointed Rajan Amba as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, according to a report by Economic Times Auto. Amba also holds the position of Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Read more here.

Tech Tattle
WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture video calls on iOS

The feature is meant to allow users to multitask during a video call. It allows you to minimize your call window, and access other apps during the call. Your call will be placed at the bottom corner of the screen, in a small floating window, that can be full screen again by tapping on it. Read more here.

Tailpiece
Priyanka Chopra offers VIP seats to cancer patient, daughter at Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra reportedly offered VIP seats to a cancer patient and her daughter during the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert on Sunday. The act of kindness has been winning hearts on the internet especially after the daughter took to Twitter to narrate the tale and thank the actor for the gesture. Read more here.