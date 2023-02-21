Market Buzz MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF bet big on these smallcap stocks. Do you own any? Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Odisha Assembly’s Budget Session to commence

Adani cement plants in Himachal end deadlock, to reopen

OnePlus 11R pre-order starts in India Tomorrow Delhi Mayor Elections to be held after multiple postpones

FinMin to meet heads of banks to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs

Russia's military history expo to launch in Russian House, Chennai

Big Story Adani decides against bid for stake in power trader PTC Billionaire Gautam Adani has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, as his business empire looks to preserve cash amid criticism from a US short-seller. Read more here.

Your Money Why the claim experience differs between individual and group health plans Last week, a friend's father asked for help with his individual health insurance claim. He needed to have a knee replacement surgery and the insurance company (TPA or third-party administrator) wanted to see copies of his policy from when he first bought it. But he didn't have any records from more than a year ago and was hence having trouble. Read more here.

Auto Tata Motors Vice President Rajan Amba to take over as the new MD of Jaguar Land Rover India Automotive company Tata Motors has appointed Rajan Amba as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, according to a report by Economic Times Auto. Amba also holds the position of Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Read more here.

Tech Tattle WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture video calls on iOS The feature is meant to allow users to multitask during a video call. It allows you to minimize your call window, and access other apps during the call. Your call will be placed at the bottom corner of the screen, in a small floating window, that can be full screen again by tapping on it. Read more here.