Big Story LIC will soon contact Adani top management to understand the issues, says Chairman Kumar Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on February 9 said the company will soon contact the Adani group's top management to understand issues surrounding the conglomerate and how they are planning to work around the situation. Read here.

Indore Municipal Corporation’s public issue of green bonds to open

Indowind Energy rights issue to close

UK Q4 GDP prelim

UK Balance of Trade

SC hearing on Adani case

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat trains to Shirdi, Solapur from Mumbai

UP Global Investors Summit-2023

Limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-cola launch

WPL auction

Indian Space Research Organisation to launch 2nd SSLV

LSAT India 2023 result

Mahindra to showcase its range of upcoming battery electric SUVs at an event in Hyderabad

Khelo India Winter Games to start

Joshimath Sinking: PMO calls important meet

Women’s T20 World Cup begins; First match: SA vs SL Tomorrow

Promise Day

G20 Food Festival in Delhi

Gen 3 Formula E event in Hyderabad

New rules on Customs valuations

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 final day

Market Buzz Brokerages have upgraded ratings of these stocks; do you own any? ITC, Sumitomo Chemical, Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements, InterGlobe Aviation and Paradeep Phosphates are among the stocks, in which brokerage houses upgraded their rating. Details here.

MC Explains The tech powering Google's AI chatbot Bard, and what it can do With the announcement of Bard, Google's conversational AI companion, the search and internet giant has made it clear that it wants to maintain its dominance in the search and internet market. The announcement is still fresh, but the potential Bard holds could shape the future of AI. In the other camp, Microsoft has pinned hopes on OpenAI's internet sensation, ChatGPT. It has already announced integrations with the Edge browser and its search engine, Bing. Google's answer to ChatGPT is based on LaMDA but what does it do and how is it different from OpenAI's competitor? Read here.

Your Money Looking for a new home loan? You may have to settle for a lower amount now If you have been aspiring to move to a dream home this year and thinking of taking a home loan, things have become tougher for you. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent on February 8. Higher interest rates lead to lower home loan eligibility as EMIs increase. Read here.

Startup Tales Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out key test ahead of planned launch Chennai-based space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos successfully completed the flight acceptance test of their 3D printed rocket engine that is going to be used in their upcoming space flight. The launch of Agnikul's rocket Agnibaan in the coming months, will be the second private rocket launch from India after Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S. Like Vikram-S, Agnbaan's flight will also be suborbital, which means that it will reach below the Earth's orbit. Click here to read.