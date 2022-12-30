Market Buzz Indian equities may sail into choppy waters on global headwinds in 2023 Indian equity market is likely to be "choppy" in 2023 and the returns might be moderate or even negative as a raft of factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, recession fears and interest rate trajectory, will weigh on investor sentiments. Market experts opined that the Indian market will be influenced by a combination of domestic and global factors, including the coronavirus situation and policy initiatives in the Union Budget next year. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Sag Polymers IPO launch

Radiant Cash Management Services IPO share allotment

Welspun Enterprises to consider share buyback

West Bengal: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express, inaugurate Joka-Taratala corridor of Kolkata Metro

Maharashtra legislature winter session to conclude

Cricket Advisory Committee members to meet Tomorrow

Deadline to file belated ITR

Big Story India's current account deficit surges to all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September India's current account deficit (CAD) surged to an all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September, data released on December 29 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. "Underlying the current account deficit in Q2:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $83.5 billion from $63.0 billion in Q1:2022-23 and an increase in net outgo under investment income," the RBI said in a statement. Read here.

IPO Watch Sah Polymers mobilises Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers on December 29 raised nearly Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO). The company is planning to mobilise Rs 66.3 crore via the public offer that comprises only a fresh issue. The maiden public issue will open for subscription on December 30 and the offer will close on January 4. Read more here.

Your Money MC Explains: How is an ESOP different from RSU and ESPP Many companies, to retain employees, offer stock options as part of their compensation package. Some of the terms that you will hear around this are RSU, ESOP and ESPP. The concept is similar, but there is still some difference between them. So, if you have your doubts and are confused about how these options work in practice, this article will help you. Let us see each of these in detail and then compare them on various fronts.

Tech Tattle Redmi K60 series launched Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi K60 series in China. The Redmi K60 line-up included the Redmi K60 5G, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The Redmi K60 series arrives with a combination of Qualcomm and MediaTek chipset with the flagship ‘Pro’ model using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Check price, specifications here.