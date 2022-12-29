Sah Polymers mobilises Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers on December 29 raised nearly Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).

Only three investors - Leading Light Fund VCC, Saint Capital Fund, and Maven India Fund - have made an investment in the company via anchor book.

Leading Light Fund VCC bought shares worth Rs 10.33 crore, while Saint Capital Fund and Maven India Fund picked stakes worth Rs 9.74 crore each.

Sah Polymers said, in consultation with merchant bankers, it has finalised the allocation of 45.9 lakh shares at a price of Rs 65 per share, the upper end of the price band.

The maiden public issue will open for subscription on December 30 and the offer will close on January 4.

The company is planning to mobilise Rs 66.3 crore via the public offer that comprises only a fresh issue. This means the company will utilise all the money for itself.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

The setting up of a new manufacturing facility to make a new variant of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC), repayment of debts and working capital requirements are the key objectives of the IPO.

Sah Polymers is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of polypropylene or high-density polyethylene FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics and woven polymer.

The company offers customised bulk packaging solutions to several industries including agro pesticides, basic drugs, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, food products, textiles, ceramics, and steel.

This is the last public issue in the current month after Abans Holdings, Sula Vineyards, Landmark cars, KFin Technologies, Elin Electronics, and Radiant Cash Management Services.