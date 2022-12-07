Last Updated : December 07, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST
Promoter abrdn Investment Management to sell entire stake in HDFC AMC
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on December 6 stated that one of the promoters in the company, abrdn Investment Management, formerly Standard Life Investments, is planning to sell its entire 10.21 percent stake. Of the total, the UK-headquartered company plans to sell 2,11,18,578 shares, representing 9.9 percent to a single buyer. The rest will reportedly be sold separately, HDFC AMC added. More details here.