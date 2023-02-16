 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Will Karnataka reform panel’s proposal to impose a sports cess on property tax burden homeowners?

Souptik Datta
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

With property tax being the largest source of revenue for the Bengaluru civic body, experts suggest that data-driven budgeting and efficient tax collection can reduce dependence on cesses.

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission has suggested that the state government impose a 1 percent sports cess on property tax across all urban local bodies in the state.

Being one of the first sports cesses proposed in the state, experts say that while it may not affect property prices, it raises questions about the rationality of various cesses already in place on property tax.

A cess is a tax that is levied on another tax component for promoting services like health and education. Governments often charge a cess for development in social sectors.