App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki's mini truck Super Carry crosses 50k cumulative sales milestone

Developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won widespread appreciation of customers, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India on December 12 said its light commercial vehicle Super Carry has crossed 50,000 unit sales milestone within three years of launch.

Developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won widespread appreciation of customers, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

"Within a short span of three years Super Carry has created a niche for itself...The second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market, Super carry has been able to create a brand name for itself," he added.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.