Maruti Suzuki's mini truck Super Carry crosses 50k cumulative sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki India on December 12 said its light commercial vehicle Super Carry has crossed 50,000 unit sales milestone within three years of launch.
Developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won widespread appreciation of customers, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement."Within a short span of three years Super Carry has created a niche for itself...The second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market, Super carry has been able to create a brand name for itself," he added.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 07:10 pm