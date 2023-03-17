 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YouTube pump and dump case: SAT reserves order in appeal filed by Arshad Warsi

Mar 17, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its interim order had held that Warsi made a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh while his wife bagged Rs 37.56 lakh

Actor Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria Goretti claimed that they were deemed to be connected to the alleged scamsters.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on March 17 reserved its order on an appeal filed by actor Arshad Warsi and others against an interim order that bars him and 31 others from accessing the financial markets in connection with a YouTube-run share pump-and-dump operation revolving around a company named Sadhana broadcast.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its interim order had held that Warsi made a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh while his wife Maria Goretti Warsi bagged Rs 37.56 lakh. Sebi had directed the impounding and retaining of profits made by the actor couple as well as other accused in the case. These gains were made between April 27 to September 30 last year.

The couple, along with others named in the case, were directed to deposit the impounded amount in a scheduled bank in 15 days with a lien created in favour of SEBI. They were also directed "not to dispose of or alienate any assets, whether movable or immovable or create any interest or charge on any of such assets held in their name".

Warshi's counsel argued before the SAT that the actor and his wife did not appear in any of the YouTube videos, and never promoted them. However, reportedly, they did confirm their connection with Manish Mishra, the alleged linchpin of the operation.