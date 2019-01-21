App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US bond king Jeff Gundlach warns US floating on 'ocean of debt'

Total corporate debt in the US has swelled from nearly $4.9 trillion in 2007 to nearly $9.16 trillion at the end of Q3 CY18, up 86 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO and CIO of DoubleLine Capital, and one of the 10 panelists in a recent Barron’s Roundtable of Wall Street’s smartest investors, has warned that the debt load is about to become a bigger problem.

Total corporate debt in the US has swelled from nearly $4.9 trillion in 2007 to nearly $9.16 trillion at the end of Q3 CY18, up 86 percent, according to data from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

"We are talking about the creation of an ocean of debt," Gundlach said, adding that the Fed is engaging in 'quantitative tightening’ that will create 'a problem for the stock market'. "The biggest risk is the corporate bond market. US junk-bond issuance has been prolific, and the quality has been poor. Many issues have been floated with no covenants [legal agreements regarding issuer behaviour]. The investment-grade corporate-bond market has also grown massive; it is much larger than it was going into the prior credit crisis," he stated.

Counters Trump on growth

The investment manager also countered US President Donald Trump's claim that he’s presiding over the strongest economy ever, saying the growth is debt-based. “I keep hearing [President Donald Trump] say that this is the strongest economy ever, which isn’t true. We have floated incremental debt when we should be doing the opposite if the economy is so strong. In 2018, we increased the national debt by $1.27 trillion. The deficit officially was nearly $800 billion. US GDP is $20.66 trillion, so a $1.3 trillion increase in the national debt is 6 percent of GDP,” Gundlach explained.

related news

US GDP growth

He forecasts real GDP expansion of just 0.5 percent for 2019, adding: “I’m not looking for a terrible economy, but an artificially strong one, due to stimulus spending.”

US market to be a reverse of 2018Gundlach expects further declines in the US stock market. He believes equities will be weak early in the year and strengthen later in 2019, a reversal of what happened last year. "Now, we are in a bear market, which isn’t defined by me as stocks being down 20 percent. A bear market is determined by the way stocks are acting," he added.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Economy #Jeffrey Gundlach #Market news #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.