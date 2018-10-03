Trigyn Technologies surges 19% on contract win; joins SAP PartnerEdge Program

Shares of Trigyn Technologies surged 19.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company won contract worth USD 18 million.

The wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Trigyn Technologies Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide general, professional and information technology staff augmentation services for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

The contract is for a duration of five years, and not-to-exceed amount of USD 18 million dollars.

Also, it joins SAP PartnerEdge Program to deliver solutions throughout the US

Trigyn will be delivering services to help clients build, extend and integrate with SAP Cloud Platform for SAP S/4HANA.

Through this engagement, Trigyn can provide a solution guide to help with successful implementations, servicing, training and documentation, staffing, and sustainability services.

At 10:40 hrs Trigyn Technologies was quoting at Rs 93.95, up Rs 13, or 16.06 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil