 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trading in times of correction: Top 10 ideas from experts for next 3-4 weeks

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

The 17,300 level is expected to act as a crucial support, followed by the recent swing low of 17,250 and, if the said levels get broken, then there could be correction up to the 17,000 mark

A spate of corrections sweeping through global markets after worries intensified in the US banking space weighed on the Indian equity markets on March 10, driving the Nifty50 down 1 percent on Friday as well as in the entire last week.

The index managed to defend not only 17,300 but also the 17,400 levels, and closed at 17,413 on Friday, the lowest closing level since March 2. There was formation of a bearish candlestick pattern which somewhat resembles a bearish engulfing pattern on the weekly timeframe, indicating the possibility of weakness going ahead, though there was a hammer kind of pattern formation on the daily scale on Friday, which is generally a bullish reversal pattern.

The 17,300 level is expected to act as a crucial support, followed by the recent swing low of 17,250 and if the said levels get broken, then there could be correction up to the 17,000 mark, whereas on the higher side, 17,600-17,700 could be critical hurdles for further up-move towards the psychological 18,000 mark, experts said.

"Friday's low around 17,320 would be seen as an immediate support followed by sacrosanct support at February's swing low of 17,250. On the flip side, the bearish gap left around 17,570–17,600 should be considered an immediate hurdle," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.