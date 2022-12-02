 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with JK Cement, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Voltas on Friday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

Voltas closed nearly 3 percent higher at Rs 842.35 apiece on Thursday and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes

Bulls remained in a strong position, taking the Nifty50 beyond 18,800 level for first time driven by positive global cues, FIIs buying and favourable macroeconomic data, on December 1. In fact it was a good start to the month of December.

Buying in technology, metal, and PSU banks helped the equity benchmarks end at new closing high on Thursday. The BSE Sensex jumped over 180 points to 63,284, and the Nifty50 rose more than 50 points to 18,812, though formed bearish candle on the daily charts due to profit booking at higher levels.

The broader markets also maintained upward journey with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.77 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. Cooling down volatility also made the ground favourable for bulls as India VIX was down 3.24 percent to 13.36 levels.

Stocks that were in action included JK Cement, which settled 4 percent higher at Rs 3,201 apiece, the highest closing level since February 10 this year. It formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes. Also the scrip has been making higher highs higher lows for fifth consecutive session, while on the weekly frame, there was higher high higher low for third straight week.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical shares added 2 percent to close at Rs 370.8 apiece and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. Also there was a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 13 and November 29 this year.

Voltas was also in focus, which closed nearly 3 percent higher at Rs 842.35 apiece and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. Also if we consider candles of last three days, then there was Morning Star kind of pattern formation, which is a bullish reversal pattern.