Top 10 trading ideas for May series as Nifty reclaims Mt 18,000 with authority

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

The benchmark Nifty50 at last reclaimed its psychological 18,000 mark for the first time since December 2022 and delivered 2.5 percent gains for the week ended April 28. The weekly gains were highest since July 2022, as the buying was seen across sectors with leaders being realty, technology and infra.

The consistent uptrend in all five days of last week after forming a bottom around 17,550 in the previous week raised confidence among market participants, with the Nifty50 forming a long bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale with a higher-high formation. Even momentum indicators showed a bullish bias on daily as well as weekly scales.

The Nifty is expected to move towards the next hurdles at 18,200-18,500 in the coming sessions, where we can see some possibility of profit-taking, whereas the immediate supports are placed at 17,900-17,800 and the critical support may be 17,500, experts said.

"Things seem to be improving on the global fronts as well, which certainly bodes well for the bulls. As far as Nifty is concerned, it has certainly cemented its position at ‘200-SMA’ placed around 17,600 - 17,550. Before this, 17,900 - 17,700 should now be treated as immediate supports," Sameet Chavan, Head Research - Technical and Derivatives at Angel One said.