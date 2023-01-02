 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for January series as traders may bet big on 19,000 again

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

On the Options front, we have maximum Call Open interest at 19,000 strike, which is Out-Of-Money (OTM) indicating the traders are betting big on 19,000 mark again. Whereas on the Put side, the maximum open interest was at 18,000 strike, suggesting crucial support area for the Nifty in January series

Bulls returned to Dalal Street in the last week of 2022 after being battered by bears in the previous three weeks. The Nifty50 has taken support at 17,770 and rebounded sharply to close with nearly 300 points gains at 18,105 during the week ended December 30, driven by value buying in beaten-down quality stocks. After hitting record high of 18,887 on December 1, the index had corrected more than 1,000 points before smart recovery.

The index has formed a bullish candle after three back-to-back red candles, which resembles a Bullish Harami kind of pattern on the weekly scale, indicating the signs of more optimism after smart recovery. In fact, it is a bullish reversal pattern, hence 18,400-18,500 will be the crucial resistance area in the beginning week of New Year 2023 as crossing of which could push the index towards new high, with support at 18,000-17,800 area, experts said.

The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index - 14) above 55 is also indicating positive strength in the market in near term.

"After the recent price-wise correction in the market, the chart structure construes optimism, and it is highly anticipated to continue the cheerful run in the new calendar year. The broad-based buying in the last week has levitated market sentiments and can be seen as a sign of progression as we outclass our major global peers," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, said.

The broader markets also performed strong and even better than benchmarks, as the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 4.5 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 6 percent on strong breadth.

