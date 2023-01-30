 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 ideas to trade in Feb series as bears get hold of Dalal Street

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 30, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Experts predict a lot of volatility given the Union Budget week, but if the Nifty manages to hold the 50 WEMA, then there are fair chances that the index can easily surpass the 17,800-18,200 zone in the coming days, followed by 18,500

With the breaking of month-long consolidation range, bears have taken charge of Dalal Street ahead of the Union Budget. In fact, it was a disheartening start to the February series on January 27 and, as a result, the market shed more than 2 percent in the passing week.

The Nifty50 closed at more than four-month low of 17,604, breaking out of the strong support at 17,800 held for a month amid consolidation and posting the biggest weekly loss since the week ended December 23.

The next support lies at 50 WEMA (weekly exponential moving average) of 17,400 after breaking the short-term moving averages of 9, 20 and 21 weeks. Experts hope to see a lot of volatility given the Union Budget week, but if the Nifty manages to hold the 50 WEMA, then there are fair chances that the index can easily surpass the 17,800-18,200 zone in the coming days, followed by 18,500.

"From an optimist point of view, it’s good that the market is approaching this event (Budget 2023) on a lighter note and any favourable outcome would lift the markets higher. On the other hand, a slight disappointment would lead to further aberration in the market," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.