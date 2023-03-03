TGIF! Fed, Adani-GQG deal and strong economic data fuel Friday rally on D-Street

Indian equity markets are set to end the trading week on a strong note as investors cheer a confluence of positive factors. In the first hour of trade, Sensex zoomed 650 points to 59,600 while Nifty crossed the psychological 17,500 mark.

All sectors are trading in the green with metals and financials taking the charge. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and State Bank of India are the top index gainers. Action in the broader markets was a bit subdued with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices higher by 0.5 percent.

Apart from a short-covering rally, as expected by analysts, a number of other factors have come together for investors to exclaim “Thank God, It’s Friday”.

Take a look:

Shailaja Mohapatra Senior sub-editor, Moneycontrol