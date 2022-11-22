 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, likely to move in 18,000-18,450 range

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 22, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

The index has been moving in the 18,000-18,450 range and consolidation is expected to continue in the coming sessions due to a lack of triggers on the domestic front, experts said

The Nifty50 snapped a three-day losing streak to close 84 points higher at 18,244 on November 22 on positive global cues and gains in the banking names.

The index formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening tick.

"The Nifty has stepped into a short-term consolidation and the overall structure shows that the consolidation is here to stay for the next one-two weeks. Within this consolidation, the Nifty is expected to witness swings in both directions," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

In the last couple of sessions, the index formed the first leg on the downside and closed in on the 20-DMA (18,113). Consequently, the Nifty bounced back on November 22. The bounce can take the index to the hourly upper Bollinger Band, which is near 18,300, where the index is likely to attract selling pressure again, Ratnaparkhi said.

Overall, short-term consolidation is expected in the 18,000-18,450 range, the market expert said.