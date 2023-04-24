 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun Pharma slips 3% on production halt at Mohali unit for corrective actions

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

JP Morgan sees a limited 1-2 percent impact on Sun Pharma's FY24 earnings due to the production halt.

Sun Pharma shares were down 3 percent in early trade on April 24 as the company temporarily halted production at its Mohali unit to fix the issues flagged by the US FDA.

The drug regulator had inspected the plant in August last year, and subsequently classified it as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI). This is the strictest classification and is issued when the US health regulator is not satisfied with the company's response to the observations made during the inspection.

The US FDA has now directed Sun Pharma to correct certain procedures at the Mohali facility before exporting final product batches to the US.

At 9.46am, shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was trading with a cut of 2 percent at Rs 975.02 on the National Stock Exchange.