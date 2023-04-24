Sun Pharma slips 3% on production halt at Mohali unit for corrective actions

Sun Pharma shares were down 3 percent in early trade on April 24 as the company temporarily halted production at its Mohali unit to fix the issues flagged by the US FDA.

The drug regulator had inspected the plant in August last year, and subsequently classified it as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI). This is the strictest classification and is issued when the US health regulator is not satisfied with the company's response to the observations made during the inspection.

The US FDA has now directed Sun Pharma to correct certain procedures at the Mohali facility before exporting final product batches to the US.

At 9.46am, shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was trading with a cut of 2 percent at Rs 975.02 on the National Stock Exchange.

The US FDA categorises a manufacturing facility into one of three categories - No Action Indicated, Voluntary Action Indicated, or Official Action Indicated - after conducting an inspection. An OAI is the strictest classification and is issued when the US watchdog is not satisfied with the company's response to the observations made during the inspection. Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here Here's what brokerages believe Brokerage firm ICICIdirect highlighted that the production unit under review in Mohali had previously been a Ranbaxy facility and was put under the Consent Decree from the US FDA since 2013 when it also received an import alert, which was later lifted in 2017. While ICICIdirect doesn't see any major overall impact of the OAI status, it believes this move by the US FDA may lead to stricter scrutiny for other plants.

