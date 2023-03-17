Steel stocks shine as Government inks pacts with specialty steel manufacturers for PLI scheme

There was some rebound in metal stocks on March 17 after Thursday’s selloff. Investors rushed to buy steel stocks today with steel manufacturers signing contracts with the Government for PLI scheme.

The government is planning to introduce the second edition of the PLI scheme for specialty steel to boost production of value-added steel in the country, Union Minister of Steel Jyortiraditya Scindia said at the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel MoU signing event, a news report said.

As many as 27 steel companies signed 57 memoranda of agreements with the Steel Ministry at the event to produce coated or plated steel products, high-strength or wear-resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy steel products, steel wires and electrical steel, the report said. These products have a broad range of applications in the white goods, automobile and defence sectors, industrial machinery, and so on.

This will bring in an additional investment of Rs 30,000 crore in the domestic steel sector, leading to a capacity addition of 25 million tonne per annum, it added.

Dipti Sharma