Rupee opens marginally higher against US Dollar

Rupee

Indian Rupee opened marginally higher against US Dollar on July 17 tracking gains in the local equity markets.

At 9.10am, the domestic currency was trading at 82.14 a dollar, up 0.02 percent from its Friday's (July 14) close of 82.17. The home currency opened at 82.14 and touched a high and a low of 82.13 and 82.15 respectively. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.2 percent to 66,157 points.

"As per the weekly technical chart the pair is having support at 81.95-81.40 while resistance is placed at 82.50-82.85. We suggest traders closely watch the levels of 81.95-82.45 for taking fresh positions in the pair; either side breakout of the range could give further directions" said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

Most of the Asian currencies were trading weaker. The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.49 percent, Taiwan dollar lost 0.4 percent, China renminbi declined 0.31 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.28 percent, and Philippines peso 0.04 percent.

Among gainers were the Japanese yen which rose 0.19 percent, and the South Korean won and Hong Kong dollar each rose 0.08 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 99.97, up 0.04 percent from its previous close of 99.91.