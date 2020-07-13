Radhakishan Damani acquires 1.3% stake in BF Utilities

24% is the rise in net worth for retail tycoon Radhakishan Damani, who owns the DMart chain

Ace investor and billionaire Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has acquired 1.3 percent equity stake, or 4.91 lakh equity shares, in Kalyani group company BF Utilities during the quarter-ended June 30.

It was the second company, wherein Damani bought fresh shares during the June quarter, as per the latest shareholding pattern available on exchanges.

BF Utilities, which operates in the infrastructure segment, holds 74.52 percent stake in Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, 69.53 percent in Nandi Highway Developers and 100 percent in Avichal Resources.

Damani also acquired 8,96,387 equity shares (representing 1.03 percent of the total paid-up equity capital) in Astra Microwave Products during the quarter gone by.

Astra Microwave manufactures sub-systems for RF and microwave systems used in defense, space, meteorology and telecommunications.