Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Mech Projects gains 3% on orders win worth Rs 500 crore

The company received letter of intent/work orders worth Rs 500 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Power Mech Projects gained 3.3 percent intraday Tuesday as company received letter of intent/work orders worth Rs 500 crore.

The trading window for all designated persons as under Power Mech - Insider Trading Policy will be closed from June 20, 2018 to June 21, 2018 (both day inclusive).

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,084.00 and 52-week low Rs 514.00 on 14 May, 2018 and 13 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.44 percent below its 52-week high and 86.77 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:31 hrs Power Mech Projects was quoting at Rs 960, up Rs 21.90, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:36 am

