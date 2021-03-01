English
NSE, MCX, India INX to set up market infrastructure institutions in GIFT City

The market infrastructure institutions comprise International Bullion Exchange, Clearing Corporation and Depository.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, along with the MCX and securities depositories will set up market infrastructure institutions in the GIFT city.

"National Stock Exchange of India, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), India INX International Exchange (IFSC) (India INX), National Securities Depository (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (CDSL) have signed a memorandum of understanding for setting up market infrastructure institutions at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT)," said the exchange in its statement.

The setting up of market infrastructure institutions is in line with the Government of India objective to make India a price setter in bullion through GIFT International Finance Service Centre (IFSC) and in accordance with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Bullion Exchange) Regulations, 2020, and other applicable laws, the exchange added.
first published: Mar 1, 2021 07:29 pm

