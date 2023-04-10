 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nifty Realty springs 4% as developers register record provisional sales

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Record provisional sales posted by several real estate developers during the March quarter triggered buying in realty stocks.

Nifty Realty springs up 4% as real estate developers clock record provisional sales

Record provisional sales posted by several real estate developers during the March quarter triggered buying in realty stocks on April 10, driving the Nifty Realty index up nearly 4 percent today. At 12:34pm, shares of DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty and Brigade Enterprises and were trading 1-8 percent higher.

With several developers posting their business updates, Sobha has achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales value at Rs 1,463 crore, up 3 percent QoQ and 32 percent YoY. It has clocked highest ever annual sales of Rs 5,198 crore, with an average price realisation of Rs 9,200 per square feet. Even Godrej Properties recorded its highest-ever quarterly and annual project deliveries in Q4.

Godrej Properties said its sales growth for the year was on the back of both an improving project mix as well as strong volume growth of 40 percent.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India also reported its best ever yearly sales performance clocking 93 percent growth in FY23. The company said its sales reached Rs 834 crore, while collection stood at Rs 532 crore.