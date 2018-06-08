App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Midcap sell-off: IndAsia Fund Advisors sees great opportunity in niche plays

On the macro front, he feels rising crude oil prices may hurt India’s current account deficit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pradip P Shah, Chairman, IndAsia Fund Advisors, sees upcoming elections not global cues driving market direction going forward. “There is some uncertainty in the market after the recent Karnataka by-election result, which pointed to some loss of popularity for the Bharatiya Janata Party government. This may translate in lower votes and might restrict the government from making structural changes,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On the macro front, he feels rising crude oil prices may hurt India’s current account deficit. “The Reserve Bank of India to a certain extent said if inflation goes up (due to rise in crude oil), it might act as a spoilsport for everyone because interest rates will also go up.”

Commenting on the recent correction in the midcap space, Shah said the selloff offers a golden opportunity to investors to pick up stocks having good management pedigree, products, demonstrated track record of achievements and reasonable valuations. “We did see a big run-up in prices in the last two years and a correction will bring them to fair value. They still enjoy growth and have the ability to grow faster than the market. I think there will be select possibilities,” he added.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:20 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

