Lupin gains 2% as co launches Testosterone gel in US

Lupin shares gained more than 2 percent intraday on April 12 after the company launched its Testosterone gel in the US markets.

The stock was quoting at Rs 826, up Rs 17.15, or 2.12 percent on the BSE, at 11:17 hours IST.

Lupin's Testosterone gel, 1.62 percent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc's AndroGel.

The drug is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

"Pharma major announced the launch of Testosterone gel, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration," Lupin said.

Testosterone gel had an annual sales of approximately USD 893 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT data on December 2018.