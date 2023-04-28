 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

IRB Infra gains 4% on bagging infra project from Hyderabad civic body

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

IRB Infra has emerged as the selected bidder for the project of Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, Telangana. And IRB Infrastructure has secured an order from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

IRB Infra gains 4% on order from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers gained over 4 percent on April 28 after the company bagged an order from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

At 11:14am, shares of the infrastructure player were trading 1.9 percent higher at Rs 27.66 on the BSE. The stock has gained over 20 percent in the past one month.

The company has been selected for the project of tolling, operation, maintenance and transfer of Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here