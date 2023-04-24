 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | Technical chartist explains why these 2 stocks can give 30-40% return in coming weeks

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

IT stocks have had it rough and Q4 earnings have failed to inspire, so far, but Vikas Salunkhe of Nirmal Bang expects the tide to turn. The two stocks, however, he is bullish on are a gaming firm and a green energy player, which he says can give good returns over the next few weeks. Here is why

Vikas Salunkhe of Nirmal Bang

Information technology stocks have had a rough ride and a less-than-inspirational Q4 earnings show by the big players has only worsened the fall but according to Vikas Salunkhe, Senior Assistant Vice President-Equity Technical Research, Retail, Nirmal Bang, a turnaround is not too far.

"All the leading five stocks — Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cyient and Tech Mahindra — have witnessed sizeable correction and hence a bounce back is expected," he says.

But for the coming weeks, the two stocks he is bullish on are gaming firm Nazara Technologies and green energy company Borosil Renewables and he tells Moneycontrol why. Edited excerpts of an interview:

Is the market looking for a trigger to break out on the higher side? Do you expect the Nifty at 18,000 next week?