Hot Stocks: Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Tata Steel, Persistent Systems can give at least 10% return in short term; here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities is currently trading at 52 week high which tells that the stock already is in strong momentum.

On the weekly timeframe, we can spot that the prices have taken support from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior advance from 16,747 (September 2022) till 18,887 (November 2022), which is again in sync with the bearish trend line which shows change in the polarity.

Nifty on daily charts, we can spot that the prices have started to trade above 20-day SMA (simple moving average) which shows the improving undertone of the prices.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index), plotted on the weekly timeframe is moving with the trend confirming the current trend.

The Nifty has immediate resistance placed at 18,250 (multiple touch point) followed by 18,400 (key resistance) levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 18,000 (psychological support) followed by 17,775 (key support).

Based on the overall trend and indications from indicators, it is expected that the Nifty will stay in rangebound territory of 18,000 – 18,400 levels.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: