Hot Stocks: Britannia Industries, Indian Hotels, Jindal Steel & Power can give up to 11% return in short term, here's why?

The bears continued to be at the helm, and the Indian equities witnessed selling pressure in the second half of the session on February 1. Nifty remains in a sell-on-rise mode with immediate resistance at 17,700-17,750. The immediate downside support level is at 17,400, and a breach will lead to further selling pressure towards 17,200-17,000 levels.

The Bank Nifty witnessed a highly volatile session as the index hovered within a 2,500-point range. On the daily chart, the index has sustained below the 50 EMA (daily exponential moving average - 42,081).

The sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as Bank Nifty remains below 41,150. On the lower end, the support is placed at 39,500-38,800. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 41,150.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.