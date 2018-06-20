App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram gains 3% on buyback approval at Rs 450 per share

The company board approved the buyback of 55.55 lakh shares of the company at a price of Rs 450 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of DCM Shriram gained 3.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company approved the buyback of equity shares.

The company board approved the buyback of 55.55 lakh shares of the company at a price of Rs 450 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 628.05 and 52-week low Rs 222.55 on 22 January, 2018 and 16 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 52.42 percent below its 52-week high and 34.26 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:19 hrs DCM Shriram was quoting at Rs 299.80, up Rs 2.60, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

