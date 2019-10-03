D-Street Buzz: Auto, energy stocks gain led by Tata Motors, BPCL; Yes Bank most active

The market are volatile in the today's trading session with Nifty hovering around 11,300 level, while BSE Sensex was down over 200 points.

On the sectoral front, except auto and energy all other indices are trading in the red led by the metal, bank, IT, pharma and FMCG.

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and BPCL are the most active shares on NSE.

In the Nifty metal space, except NMDC all the stocks are trading lower led by the Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, Hindustan Copper, NACLO, Welspun Corp and Jindal Steel.

In the IT space, major losers are Birlasoft, Infosys, Infibeam Avenue, while gainers are Tata Elxsi, Wipro and HCL Technologies.

In the auto pack, the buying seen in the Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bosch, Ashok Leyland, while losers include Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi, MRF and TVS Motor.

BPCL, HPCL, IOC, Power Grid Corp, Reliance Industries, are some of the gainers in the energy space.

On the BSE 870 are advance, 1529 decline, while 147 shares remain unchanged, while on NSE 688 on advance side, 1087 declines, while 355 remain unchanged.