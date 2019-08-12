App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Century Textiles and Industries' Q1 net profit rises 11% to Rs 180.62 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 162.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Century Textiles and Industries (CTIL) on August 12 reported a 11.06 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 180.62 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company's total income during the quarter under review was Rs 881.08 crore, down 10.37 percent as against Rs 983.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Century Textiles said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses stood at Rs 769.98 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, down 3.62 percent as compared with Rs 798.96 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Business #Century Textiles and Industries #Companies #CTIL #earnings #India #markets #Results

