Century Textiles and Industries' Q1 net profit rises 11% to Rs 180.62 crore

Century Textiles and Industries (CTIL) on August 12 reported a 11.06 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 180.62 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 162.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's total income during the quarter under review was Rs 881.08 crore, down 10.37 percent as against Rs 983.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Century Textiles said in a BSE filing.