English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Ashiana Housing buys 2.26 acres of land from Mahindra Lifespaces in Chennai for senior living project

    Real estate development company Ashiana Housing has purchased 2.26 acres of land from Mahindra Lifespaces in Chennai to develop a senior living project.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 18, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Ashiana Housing on October 18 announced that it has purchased 2.26 acres of land on perpetual basis from Mahindra Lifespaces within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

    In a stock exchange filing, the real estate firm said that the land had been purchased to build a  senior living project. The total size of the plot now stands at 17.90 acres, the filing noted.

    Ashiana Housing Limited's shares opened at R 162.90 apiece and touched an intraday high of Rs 165.00 on the BSE today.

    Mahindra Lifespaces' stock opened at 411.05 and touched an intraday high of 427.45 on the BSE today.

    Earlier this year Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, part of Mahindra Group, entered into a joint venture with private equity firm Actis for developing industrial and logistics real estate facilities across India.

    Close

    Actis will own a majority stake and Mahindra Lifespaces will have a significant minority with total investment over the initial years including debt to be Rs 2,200 crore.

    The joint venture platform will acquire and develop the land spread across 100 acres in two Mahindra World Cities along with other greenfield and brownfield sites across the country.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashiana Housing Ltd #Business #India #Mahindra Lifespaces #markets
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.