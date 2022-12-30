 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Landowner, developer jointly responsible for delayed projects: NCDRC

Souptik Datta
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:01 AM IST

With joint development agreements and land transactions booming across the country in 2022, experts say land owners must be aware of the legalities before signing agreements with developers.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held in its order for a delayed project in Bengaluru that the landowner, as well as the developer, is liable for any compensation that may be awarded.

In the case of the ND Laurel project in Varthur, promoted by ND Developers, the order states: "The other defendants are the landowners, who had offered the land to defendant no.1 (developer) for development and construction of the flats. All the defendants are parties to the agreement executed with the complainants, and therefore they, including the developer and the landowners, are jointly and severally liable for the numerous instances of unfair trade practices, restrictive trade practices, and deficiency in service."

Delayed by about nine years, the project was supposed to be handed over by December 2012, with a grace period of four months.

Through an email dated October 2016, the developer informed the homebuyers that it would hand over possession of the flats by the end of March 2017. The project would be complete in all aspects, including road work, sewage treatment plant (STP), lift, corridors, staircase, etc.

However, despite taking almost 95 percent of the money from the homebuyers, the apartments were not delivered.

About 500 homebuyers filed a case before the NCDRC in 2017, asking for a complete refund for delayed possession of the project.

Souptik Datta
Sub Editor|Moneycontrol