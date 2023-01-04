 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka revenue dept. attaches assets of 'delayed' luxury project in Bengaluru

Souptik Datta
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

The attachment comes after a seven-year delay. Developer KRSNA Projects has also started registering sale deeds of 50 apartments.

The Karnataka revenue department has attached 11 apartments worth Rs 25 crore in a delayed luxury project in Bengaluru, a document reviewed by Moneycontrol showed.

Currently, the process of auctioning the attached apartments is under way to recover money for the homebuyers,  Prashanth Mirle, who argued for the homebuyers said.

Additionally, the developer, KRSNA Projects, has started registering the sale deeds of 50 apartments in the project, following a Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) order.

The posh Krsna Laburnum in north Bengaluru was proposed in July 2014 and was to have been handed over to buyers in September-October 2016. Situated across ‘Billionaire's Street’ in Dollars Colony, each apartment costs Rs 3-4 crore.

After the initial delay, the homebuyers filed a RERA complaint for compensation in February 2019. KRERA passed an order in November 2019, directing the developer to pay delayed compensation at 2 percent per annum from May 2017.

“However, the developer failed to comply with the KRERA orders,” Mirle. “In between, there have been two high court cases – one stayed and another disposed of – where the developer tried to stop the revenue department from attaching the assets.”

