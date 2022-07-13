JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 PAT may dip 10.3% YoY to Rs 106.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects JK Lakshmi Cement to report net profit at Rs 106.4 crore down 10.3% year-on-year (down 2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,464.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 211.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Cement