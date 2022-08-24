English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Japan to push for next-generation nuclear power, Nikkei says

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call for the development of new-generation nuclear power plants, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, as soaring energy prices have eased some of the longstanding resistance to the power.

    Reuters
    August 24, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
    Japan PM Fumio Kishida

    Japan PM Fumio Kishida

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call for development of new-generation nuclear power plants, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, as soaring energy prices have eased some of the longstanding resistance to the power.

    Kishida is expected to announce the new plan during the Green Transformation (GX) conference to be held later on Wednesday, the newspaper said without citing sources.

    The move could mark a turnaround for Japan, which has kept most of its nuclear reactors idled in the decade since a massive tsunami triggered a disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant in 2011.

    Public opinion had broadly opposed nuclear restarts following the Fukushima disaster, but the tide has shifted given rising fuel prices and a hot summer that spurred calls for energy-saving.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 08:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.