Subscribe to Metropolis Healthcare: Aditya Birla Money

Metropolis Healthcare Limited (“Metropolis”) is one of the leading diagnostic companies in India in terms of revenue with a presence across 19 states. Metropolis offers a broad range tests and has implemented a “Hub & Spoke” model for swift delivery of services through their vast delivery network. Through this model they operate in 197 cities in India as of

Dec’ 18

At the upper end of the price band, Metropolis is valued at a P/E of ~38x on TTM basis which is largely in line with the average of the other two listed players in the diagnostics space. We believe the company is well‐poised to deliver strong earnings growth in the forthcoming years considering the fragmented & under penetrated diagnostic market. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE the issue and hold the stock with a long term perspective.

